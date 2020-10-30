Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / What’s a sign of a good person? Netizens share wonderful replies

What’s a sign of a good person? Netizens share wonderful replies

“What are some oddly specific signs that someone’s a good person?” reads the question on Reddit.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 12:13 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

 “How they treat animals when no one is looking. Especially stray animals and wildlife,” commented a Reddit user.

Have you ever had someone do something nice for you unexpectedly? Or seen a stranger doing something sweet without expecting anything in return? Such people usually bring smiles to people’s faces. And it’s usually the little things people do that help you understand how they are.

A question about nice things people do and signs that clearly tell if someone is a good person was posted on Reddit and people have shared some wonderful answers for it.

“What are some oddly specific signs that someone’s a good person?” reads the question on the ‘Ask Reddit’ subreddit. Posted on October 29, the post has received over 32,000 upvotes and several comments from people.

What are some oddly specific signs that someone’s a good person? from r/AskReddit



Redditors have shared several answers to this question.



“They keep the trash with them until they find a dustbin,” posted an individual. “They wait for you when you bend down to tie your shoes,” wrote another.

Here are some more answers:

Card

Card

Card

Card

 “How they treat animals when no one is looking. Especially stray animals and wildlife,” commented a Reddit user.

What do you think of this question? How would you answer it?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi pays homage to Keshubhai Patel, inaugurates ‘Arogya Van’ in Gujarat
Oct 30, 2020 13:28 IST
Congress must apologise: Javadekar after Pak minister’s Pulwama comments
Oct 30, 2020 11:46 IST
China tries to negotiate sweet deal to step back in Ladakh. India won’t bite
Oct 30, 2020 09:22 IST
J&K: BJP seeks security after killing of 3 workers in Kulgam
Oct 30, 2020 10:21 IST

latest news

Sukhwinder Singh on the fake views controversy: I can’t do this
Oct 30, 2020 13:26 IST
Rasika Dugal: I hope the numbers on OTT never get revealed
Oct 30, 2020 13:26 IST
Vikram Bhatt: Bollywood rocked with many scandals in past
Oct 30, 2020 13:21 IST
Kareena, aunt Neetu share throwback pics on Ritu Nanda’s birth anniversary
Oct 30, 2020 13:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.