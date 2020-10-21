Sections
What’s a sixth sense you’d want? People on Reddit share answers

The question was posted to ‘AskReddit’, “the place to ask and answer thought-provoking questions”.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:15 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

We’re sure you’ve pondered over this question many times in your life. In case you haven’t, let this be the first time you give this some thought. “If you could have a sixth sense, what would you want?” asks a post on Reddit. Unsurprisingly, people have shared several different and rather interesting answers.

The question was posted to the ‘AskReddit’ subreddit, “the place to ask and answer thought-provoking questions”. This one was posted by Reddit user ‘THAZACHARIAH’ some six hours ago. Since being shared, it has collected over 14,000 upvotes - and still counting.

If you could have a sixth sense, what would you want? from r/AskReddit

While the question itself is simple, the answers shared by redditors are quite interesting.

“Is ‘knowing which scratch tickets are winners’ a sense?” asked one commenter. “To sense if someone is attracted to me,” replied another.

Here are some more interesting answers:

Card

Card

Card

Card

Card

Card

Card

Card

 What would you want?

