What’s not so serious but can still ruin your day? People on Reddit answer

“So no one told you life was gonna be this way,” - this line from the theme song of Friends called I’ll Be There For You by The Rembrandts can give one quite the feels, especially on the days when random things go wrong. We all have moments when silly things happen around us - for example, you accidentally spill your cup of coffee or you put your phone on charging but forget to switch it on. Such random things, even though not so huge, can ruin a perfectly good morning or spoil your mood.

If you thought you’re the only one who goes through this, don’t worry. Turns out several people have similar experiences and have shared in this Reddit post.

A post on Reddit asks, “What is not that serious, but can still ruin your day?” The post, since being shared has collected nearly 45,000 upvotes and several reactions. Chances are a few of these may feel relatable to you.

People have shared varied replies to this question.

“When you hit any part of your body on an inanimate object. God, I just get so mad at the object/myself,” shared an individual. “Accidentally biting the inside of your cheek HARD when chewing your food,” said another. Yes, this one does hurt. But as if this wasn’t enough, someone shared a more detailed and worse scenario. “For some reason when that happens to me it repeats itself about 3 times shortly after. It’s like a small electrical jolt that makes my jaw suddenly snap shut on that cheek even though I was trying so hard to avoid it. So painful,” they wrote.

“Not having enough time to get ready and having to go out in something you’re slightly uncomfortable in,” posted a fourth. This one can seriously ruin a day.

“Getting in the most comfy position in my bed, but the sudden urge to pee arises,” shared a fifth. Umm... oops.

What about you? What would you share in this post?

