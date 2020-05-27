Sections
Home / It's Viral / What this dog did to avoid heat will make you want to follow in its paw-steps. Watch

What this dog did to avoid heat will make you want to follow in its paw-steps. Watch

“I want to be this pup,” wrote a TikTok user on the post.

Updated: May 27, 2020 18:16 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dog in question. (TikTok/rajputking568)

A dog bothered by heat decided to do something which many of us may have thought about and would love to do, if given the chance. It’s the moment when the dog decided to slide past it’s hooman to climb inside an open fridge.

Shared on TikTok two days ago, the video is already creating a stir online. As the video starts, a caption appears on the screen and it reads, “Bhai, bahut garmi hai [it’s too hot].” It then shows the dog walking towards the fridge and within seconds comfortably settling itself inside, on the lowest shelf.

Take a look at the video and we should warn you that it may leave you with a desire to do what the dog did.

@rajputking568

please viral 😂##viralvideo ##backbanchers ##backtoschool ##cronavirus ##upwale ##comedy ##comedyindia ##hayegarmi ##plzzzlike ##teamrajput ##ilovemydog ##doglov

♬ original sound - Rishabh Zala



Since being shared, the video has garnered over 8.5 lakh views – and counting. It has also received close to 62,000 likes and tons of comments from people. While some said they would like to do the same, others wrote about the cuteness of the dog.



“I want to be this puppy,” wrote a TikTok user. “Oh! Such a sweet dog,” commented another. “This is such a fun video,” expressed a third. Many also shared laughing out loud emojis to express themselves.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Dog uses ‘genius’ tactics to make its human keep throwing a frisbee. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Asha Bhosle: Neither good, nor bad times last, even corona will go away
May 27, 2020 18:50 IST
Donald Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after Twitter fact check
May 27, 2020 18:53 IST
How Kerala is planning to tackle Covid’s third phase
May 27, 2020 18:51 IST
Uttarakhand forms committee to improve response in dealing with spike in Covid-19 cases
May 27, 2020 18:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.