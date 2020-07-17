What this doggo does while his human is away at work will make you so emotional. Watch

When we say that our dogs love us, chances are that the human parents of the furry creatures will agree in unison. They snuggle up to their hoomans, make them smile, and often look at them in a way that can turn anyone’s heart into a warm puddle. Also, they miss their parents when they’re not around. The Internet has always given us a steady supply of videos which capture how dogs react when their hoomans are away. This video, shared on Reddit, is a fine addition to that list. This clip is not just adorable to watch but heartening too. Don’t blame us if it makes you search for a box of tissues.

The caption of the video says that the footage was captured on a surveillance camera. It shows the moment a dog took its human’s shoe and kept it beside itself while sleeping. The caption then adds that his human is away at work.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has already gathered over 1.1 lakh upvotes with the numbers increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people. While the video left some emotional, others shared stories of their own pets.

“My dog does it all the time with my slippers when I go out. If I’m out for too long he might go and get the other slipper too. When I come home I find her sleeping with one or two slippers,” shared a Redditor.

“Dear diary, my dearest human has once again vanished without a trace. All I have left to remember them by is a shoe, which I have taken to the couch to sleep with and remember them,” wrote another trying to guess the dog’s perspective. “Quit your job, spend all your time with dog,” suggested a third.

“That’s enough to make a grown man cry. And that’s okay,” wrote a fourth sharing a line from the animated film Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2. To which, another individual commented “You go ahead, tear” to complete the dialogue and express their feeling.

What do you think of the video?

