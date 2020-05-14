What would Elon Musk name you? This website may have the answer
Richard Reis took to Twitter to share the launch of the website which can guess what name Elon Musk would give to someone.
Elon Musk announcing that his son is named X Æ A-12 Musk created quite an online chatter. In fact, the tech giant, during a podcast interview, also revealed the meaning of the unusual name and how to pronounce it. Now, a creative mind, Richard Reis, has come up with a website which, taking a cue from X Æ A-12, guesses what Elon Musk would have named you if he was your dad.
Reis shared about the website on Twitter and wrote, “I just launched the @elonmusk name generator on @ProductHunt! Get your name “Elonified.” He also announced the existence of the site while replying to a tweet by Elon Musk.
The idea sat well with people and now many are trying to get the “Elonified” version of their names and the results are very interesting. A few also changed their profile name to the new name the website generated.
If you are wondering what your name would be, you can see that in a few easy steps. To start with, visit the website https://elon-name.netlify.app/?ref=producthunt. You will have to type your name in the search bar, then press generate and voila!
So, what name would Elon Musk give you?