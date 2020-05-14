What would Elon Musk name you? This website may have the answer

Elon Musk announcing that his son is named X Æ A-12 Musk created quite an online chatter. In fact, the tech giant, during a podcast interview, also revealed the meaning of the unusual name and how to pronounce it. Now, a creative mind, Richard Reis, has come up with a website which, taking a cue from X Æ A-12, guesses what Elon Musk would have named you if he was your dad.

Reis shared about the website on Twitter and wrote, “I just launched the @elonmusk name generator on @ProductHunt! Get your name “Elonified.” He also announced the existence of the site while replying to a tweet by Elon Musk.

Here’s the tweet Reis shared on his profile:

The idea sat well with people and now many are trying to get the “Elonified” version of their names and the results are very interesting. A few also changed their profile name to the new name the website generated.

Here are some such posts Reis retweeted:

If you are wondering what your name would be, you can see that in a few easy steps. To start with, visit the website https://elon-name.netlify.app/?ref=producthunt. You will have to type your name in the search bar, then press generate and voila!

So, what name would Elon Musk give you?