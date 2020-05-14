Sections
Home / It's Viral / What would Elon Musk name you? This website may have the answer

What would Elon Musk name you? This website may have the answer

Richard Reis took to Twitter to share the launch of the website which can guess what name Elon Musk would give to someone.

Updated: May 14, 2020 10:13 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a name generated using the website. (Screengrab)

Elon Musk announcing that his son is named X Æ A-12 Musk created quite an online chatter. In fact, the tech giant, during a podcast interview, also revealed the meaning of the unusual name and how to pronounce it. Now, a creative mind, Richard Reis, has come up with a website which, taking a cue from X Æ A-12, guesses what Elon Musk would have named you if he was your dad.

Reis shared about the website on Twitter and wrote, “I just launched the @elonmusk name generator on @ProductHunt! Get your name “Elonified.” He also announced the existence of the site while replying to a tweet by Elon Musk.

Here’s the tweet Reis shared on his profile:



The idea sat well with people and now many are trying to get the “Elonified” version of their names and the results are very interesting. A few also changed their profile name to the new name the website generated.



Here are some such posts Reis retweeted:

If you are wondering what your name would be, you can see that in a few easy steps. To start with, visit the website https://elon-name.netlify.app/?ref=producthunt. You will have to type your name in the search bar, then press generate and voila!

So, what name would Elon Musk give you?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
May 14, 2020 11:10 IST
Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
May 14, 2020 11:17 IST
Truck collision in MP kills at least 8 labourers, 50 injured
May 14, 2020 09:22 IST
Covid-19 update: Rohini Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus, 20 others quarantined
May 14, 2020 10:59 IST

latest news

Haryana govt asks DCs to issue e-passes for inter-state movement of employees engaged in essential services
May 14, 2020 11:16 IST
66 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 4,394
May 14, 2020 11:16 IST
Two more test positive in Sirmaur, Himachal’s tally reaches 69
May 14, 2020 11:12 IST
8-year-old Kerala boy seeks sister’s ‘arrest’ for not playing with him
May 14, 2020 11:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.