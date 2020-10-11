What would it look like to ‘fly’ over Jupiter? Video created using pics shows

Are you someone who loves gazing at the sky and wondering about outer space? Is it one of your hobbies to read about different celestial bodies? Do you often find yourself searching for images and videos of the outer world on the Internet? If your answer to any or all of the questions is “Yes”, then this post by NASA may seem tailor-made for you. There is a possibility that it will leave you amazed and smiling, all at the same time.

In their latest post, NASA shared a video which is created using various images. And what does it show? It recreates what flying on Jupiter might look like.

“This video uses images from @NASA’s #JunoMission to recreate what it might have looked like to “fly” over Jupiter. During the spacecraft’s closest approach on June 2, 2020, it came within 2,100 miles (3,400 kilometers) of the gas giant’s cloud tops,” NASA wrote and shared the video. The post is complete with a link to a blog describing the video in details.

Take a look at prepare to get mesmerised:

Since being shared, the video has received over 750 likes and tons of comments from people. From asking questions to expressing their wonder, people shared all sorts of comments.

“Mind blowing. This was SO cool, well done! This would be amazing if it could be converted into a VR Experience!” wrote a Twitter user. “Dude this is beautiful,” shared another. “Amazing, so close!” wrote a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of NASA’s post?