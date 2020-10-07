‘What would you take to a trip on Moon,’ asks NASA. People answer and how

There are many who may have imagined what it would be like to go to the Moon. However, have you ever thought what you would take with you if you ever get a chance? That’s what NASA has now asked netizens and they answered in creative ways.

“What would you take with you on a trip to the moon,” NASA wrote while sharing a post on Instagram. In the caption, they further mentioned about their upcoming missions, including the one to land the “first woman and the next man on the Moon.”

Also, in the post, the space agency asked people to submit their entries using the hashtag #NASAMoonKit.

The post is complete with two images. One image is of the Moon and the other shows a model moon travel kit.

Read the entire post here:

Since being shared, the post has received close to a million likes and tons of comments.

“My 8-year-old son Jackson says he would take his Boy Scout mess kit... and a jet pack, just in case!,” wrote an Instagram user. “My doggies and my friends,” expressed another. “Coffee,” said a third.

There were a few who also commented on the beauty of the celestial body. Just like this Instagram user who wrote, “The imperfections of its surface make it completely perfect.” Another individual commented, “It looks so beautiful.”

What would your answer be?

