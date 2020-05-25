Sections
When you’ve thought you’ve seen it all, here’s a king cobra enjoying a bath. Watch

‘Asli khatron ka khiladi’ a Twitter user described the man.

Updated: May 25, 2020 18:20 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The huge snake is seen swaying its head rhythmically as the water is poured on it. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

With the season of heat and sweat going on, one will be in dire need to follow the ‘thande thande paani se nahana chahiye’ advice. However, it seems like humans aren’t the only ones taking this suggestion to cool down. A clip shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda gives a glimpse of a rather unusual being enjoying a refreshing bath and this is something that you may have probably never seen before. Also, this isn’t something you should try at home should such an opportunity arise.

Posted on Twitter, the clip shows man giving the snake a bath by pouring water on it. The huge snake is seen swaying its head rhythmically as the water is poured on it. The man is then seen carefully patting the snake and indulging it in some more splashy watery fun.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at the video:



Posted on May 24, the clip has garnered over 90,000 views and tons of shocked comments from netizens. Though the location or date of the clip remains unknown, the man in the video was identified and later confirmed by Nanda himself as Vava Suresh, a conversationalist from Kerala and the snake was identified as a King cobra.



While some were surprised at the courage of the man others had a hard time believing that one of the most poisonous snakes in India was enjoying a bath just like a pet.

What do you think of this unusual happening?

