Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Where’s dark matter? NASA’s post is about the scaffolding of our universe

Where’s dark matter? NASA’s post is about the scaffolding of our universe

The starry image is beautiful to look at in itself, but it is the text shared alongside the photograph that may pique your interest.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 08:43 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image was shared along with the post by NASA Hubble telescope. (Instagram/@nasahubble)

What better way to start one’s morning than by learning a bit more about this wondrous world that we reside in? If you’re someone who believes in that notion, then here is a post by NASA that may tickle your fancy.

Shared on the official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, this image was shared on December 1. The starry image is beautiful to look at in itself, but it is the text shared alongside the photograph that may pique your interest.

“Where’s the dark matter?” initially reads the text. It then goes onto say, “In 2018, Hubble uncovered a galaxy missing this important ingredient. Dark matter, the invisible scaffolding of our universe, is a key component of galaxy formation and evolution. Astronomers were left with a cosmic mystery on their hands, until new Hubble data helped explain that missing dark matter can be caused by the effects of tidal disruption”.

The text further explains that gravitational forces of one galaxy can tear apart other, smaller ones. In such a situation, dark matter is removed. It is after this that stars feel the effects of the interaction. The caption ends by stating, “Dark matter is less concentrated than stars, so is stripped from the galaxy first”.



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured the attention of netizens. It currently has over 79,800 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Beautiful”.

Another individual wrote, “Amazing. It’s all around”.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Caught on tape: NASA posts about black hole that is about ‘8 times the mass of the Sun

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Four key aspects of the farmers’ protest
Dec 02, 2020 08:05 IST
Daily new cases of Covid-19 remain below 50,000: Health ministry
Dec 02, 2020 07:40 IST
‘Can be sold for profit’: Sitaram Yechury warns on postal ballots for NRIs
Dec 02, 2020 08:11 IST
Australian PM sends WeChat message to Chinese diaspora in spat
Dec 02, 2020 08:04 IST

latest news

Where’s dark matter? NASA’s post is about the scaffolding of our universe
Dec 02, 2020 08:43 IST
Nasdaq seeks US approval to require board diversity
Dec 02, 2020 08:42 IST
Juno, Inception star Elliot Page comes out as transgender
Dec 02, 2020 08:38 IST
Neera Tanden has shown bad judgment in the past, says Republican Nikki Haley
Dec 02, 2020 08:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.