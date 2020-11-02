Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / UK’s first vegan butcher opens in north London

UK’s first vegan butcher opens in north London

On World Vegan Day, Britain’s first permanent vegan butcher, Rudy’s opened to sell meat-free versions of traditional products such as baycon, soysage and turk’y.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 16:28 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, London

A member of staff works inside 'Rudy's Vegan Butcher' shop. (REUTERS)

In a corner of north London, a new gleaming butchers is opening.

The only thing it lacks is meat.

To coincide with Sunday’s World Vegan Day, Britain’s first permanent vegan butcher, Rudy’s, opened, to sell meat-free versions of traditional products such as baycon, soysage and turk’y.

Food products are seen on display inside 'Rudy's Vegan Butcher' shop. ( REUTERS )

Demand for vegan products has surged in recent years in Britain, with increasing numbers of people cutting out animal-derived ingredients completely, while others reduce the amount of meat and dairy they consume each week.



“People understand what it is that we’re selling,” co-founder Matthew Foster told Reuters.

“It’s all designed to emulate meat. It tastes like meat, it’s got meat-like texture.”

People view food items for sale inside 'Rudy's Vegan Butcher' shop. ( REUTERS )

Law firm EMW reported a 128% jump in new trademarks registered for vegan food in the UK last year, with both large corporates and small companies registering such trademarks as vegan ice cream and pastries.

The team behind the new butchers started out in 2017 with a vegan diner and are now looking to offer goods, including whole dinner kits to be made in the home.

The substitutes, set out in the brightly lit shop with white walls and sketches of animals on the walls, are made from soya and seitan.

The surge in demand for alternative food products has recently sparked a debate over whether restaurants and shops should be allowed to label products as “veggie burgers” or “vegan sausages” or whether it can confuse the consumer.

Food products are seen on display inside 'Rudy's Vegan Butcher' shop. ( REUTERS )

Lawmakers in the European Union ruled earlier in October that banning such terms, as advocated by farmers, would discourage consumers from shifting to more plant-based diets.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Nov 02, 2020 15:43 IST
19 Indians test Covid-19 positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
Nov 02, 2020 17:03 IST
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
Nov 02, 2020 17:09 IST
Over 200 militants killed by forces in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year
Nov 02, 2020 15:54 IST

latest news

Want to make a mark in Women’s T20 Challenge, says Chandigarh-based fast bowler Kashvee
Nov 02, 2020 17:24 IST
Madrid says Militão positive for COVID-19
Nov 02, 2020 17:26 IST
DC vs RCB Live Score: Can Iyer’s Delhi return to winning ways?
Nov 02, 2020 17:27 IST
Goa: Midnight protest against railway expansion gets huge support
Nov 02, 2020 17:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.