White moose to polar beer: Incredible wildlife images that will fascinate you

The fascinating image shows a moose which appears to be entirely white, from its velvet coating to its antlers (Roger Brendhagen)

“I almost lost my senses! Thank God I did not lose the camera,” in his words this is what photographer Roger Brendhagen felt when he saw and captured the now-viral images of a white moose in Värmland, Sweden. Unless you’re staying away from the Internet, chances are you’ve see the incredibly stunning photographs which are now being shared by many across different social media platform.

The fascinating images show a moose which appears to be entirely white, from its velvet coating to its antlers.

The entirely white appearance of the moose doesn’t result from albinism, reports National Geographic. The condition is known as piebaldism. It has also been seen in moose in Alaska and Canada.

This is, however, not the only amazing photograph of this talented photographer. He has captured different creations of nature. Just like this Artic Fox under a full moon that Brendhagen says is the best picture he has taken till now.

“Inside my head there are many pictures. Some of them I have taken - and yet others have not yet “come out”. After ten years of waiting I got my reward. The picture I was dreaming about was the Arctic fox under the full moon, or “in it” if you like,” he told HT while explaining about this picture that is very close to his heart.

All round the year, Bendhagen travels around the world to capture magnificent images of forestry, wildlife, mountains, rivers and valleys. He is presently working on a book featuring some of his clicks.

Bendhagen also has an Instagram profile where he shares his pictures. Here are some more images captured by the photographer that may leave you speechless.

While taking about his visit to India, Bendhagen said that every year for about 3-4 weeks he explores the rich wildlife of the country. Check out some of the pictures he captured during his India trip.

Which picture did you like the most?