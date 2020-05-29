Who would have thought a video of two kids hugging will leave people this emotional. Here’s the reason

A video of two cousins hugging each other for the first time after several days is the wholesome content that may fill you up with sheer warmth and evoke a joyous feeling in your heart. We won’t lie, there’s a chance that the emotions expressed in the video may leave you teary-eyed too - with happiness.

Shared by Facebook user Amber Collins, the video captures the reactions of two kids, Hucky Collins and Rozzie Arnett, after they hug each other. “Guaranteed to make you laugh and cry at the same time!” Collins wrote and we can see why that could happen. “We didn’t know how much this was really affecting our kids until this happened,” she added.

Turns out, the cousins grew up in the same locality and stay close to each other, reports WYMT. Their families have been practicing social distancing in their daily lives. However, finally, they decided to widen the parameters and let the kids hug. It’s the video of that very moment which has now wowed many.

With over 3.4 lakh views – and counting – this video has tugged at the heartstrings of many. It’s clear from all the love-filled and appreciative comments the video has received.

“My eyes are leaking,” wrote a Facebook user. “I cried so quickly,” wrote another. “This is so beautiful,” expressed a third.

“I’m bawling! So beautiful and breaks your heart at the same time!” wrote a fourth, expressing the exact emotion many felt while watching the video.

“We kind of started laughing when they started crying, because we’re like, ‘Wow.’ But then it kind of set in,” Jared, Rozzie’s father told WYMT. “Our laughs turned into cries. We were all bawling and crying when we realized what was happening in that moment,” he added.

As for the kids, they said that hugging and horsing around makes them feel connected. The time apart has been really hard on them and it’s a feeling they couldn’t put into words.

