Wholesome video shows hearing impaired dog trying to bark. It may melt your heart

"Absolutely adorable. I love this so much," read one comment under the post.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 00:41 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a white-furred doggo. (Reddit/@niqdisaster)

The Internet has no dearth of cute animal clips, watching which can often leave one smiling. If you’re someone who spends a whole lot of their time looking at said adorable animal recordings, then here is a video that you must watch. This is one post that will surely leave you with a massive smile on your face.

Reshared on Reddit from TikTok, this clip is almost 25 seconds long.

The recording opens to a shot of a white-furred doggo looking directly at the camera. “My dog is deaf,” reads the text on the screen. It then goes onto state, “She’s seen other dogs do this’’. The ‘this’ refers to barking.

Watch the cute canine trying to bark below. Additionally, be sure to keep an ear out for how her hooman gives positive reinforcements. The whole scene may just melt your heart.



Deaf dog thinks he’s barking from r/TikTokCringe

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘TikTok cringe’, this post has garnered a whole lot of love from netizens. The share currently has over 57,500 upvotes and has simultaneously amassed almost 900 comments.

Here’s what Reddit users had to say about the share. One person said, “I love how she uses her ‘talking to an animal’ voice, even though she can’t hear her. I’d like to believe she always does,” showing appreciation for the pooch’s parent.

Another individual wrote, “She’s doing her absolute best! What a good girl”. “Absolutely adorable. I love this so much,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | Netizens can’t stop gushing over this well behaved dog. Watch

