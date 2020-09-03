Why did Kokilaben get angry? PIB answers with an advisory post

“Kokilaben,” “Rashi,” “Gopi Bahu,” and “Rashode” have turned into buzzwords on the Internet for the past few days. If you are aware of them, then you are gearing up for another witty post related to these words. If you’re yet to catch up with the trend, it all started when Instagram user Yashraj Mukhate turned a scene from the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya into a song. Since then, people, in every variations and forms, have started sharing all sorts of posts related to this now viral video. The latest inclusion in that list is a post from official Twitter profile of PIB in Maharashtra. However, the tweet they shared is not simply funny but contains an important message too.

“#RasodeMeinKaunTha,” they started their tweet with this hashtag and wrote, “Whoever it may be, ask them to add pulses.” It’s the image they shared along with the tweet which adds on to the hilarity of the entire post. Take a look:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 800 likes and close to 140 retweets – and counting. People couldn’t stop laughing on this witty way of delivering such an essential message.

What do you think of the post?

