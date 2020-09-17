Sections
Why did the lion cross the river? Forget the answer, first see its stunning pic doing that

“Think cats dislike water? Think again!” says the caption shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 14:57 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindsutan Times New Delhi

The stunning picture has impressed many on Instagram. (Instagram/@sheldricktrust)

For wildlife enthusiasts and animal lovers, pictures of their favourite beings captured at the right moment and perfect settings are a real treat. And this picture of a lion is exactly that.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an organisation that works towards the conservation and protection of wildlife in Africa, has shared this brilliant shot of a lion crossing a river. The stunning picture has impressed many on Instagram and may have the same effect on you as well.

“Think cats dislike water? Think again! The felines we’re familiar with are not above swimming, as long as there is proper incentive waiting for them on the other side,” says the caption shared along with the image.

It details further how the picture was clicked. “During a routine aerial patrol, one of our pilots spotted this lion paddling across the Galana River in pursuit of a meal,” the caption explains.



See the image that’s leaving netizens spellbound.

Within 10 hours of being shared, the picture has collected more than 17,000 likes and several appreciative comments. Some even posted questions which were promptly answered.

“He doesn’t look like he’s liking it though,” wrote an individual. To this, Sheldrick Trust replied, “very true — it might be an exaggeration to say this lion enjoyed the experience!”

“Hope she made it to the other side,” wondered another. “He did! Lions are strong swimmers,” came the reply.

“Wow… were there no crocodiles around?” asked an Instagram user. “There are lots of crocodiles in this river, so he (prudently) swam very quickly across,” replied the organisation.

Some simply praised the picture. “Incredible shot!” shared a commenter. “Just... wow! What a photo,” added another.

What do you think about the picture?

Leopard drinks water from swimming pool, up close video will leave you amazed

