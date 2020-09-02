Sections
‘Why PUBG?’ asks Twitter after ban. What you need to know

The list of banned apps includes PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE LITE.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:13 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The ban on PUBG has prompted a flood of reactions on Twitter.

India, on Wednesday, banned the popular game PUBG Mobile among 118 other mobile applications. The move comes in the backdrop of the tension between India and China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Earlier, in June, India had banned 59 Chinese apps which included video sharing app TikTok and shopping portal Shein.

This development, especially the ban on PUBG has prompted a flood of reactions on Twitter. While several people are sharing posts to express their feelings or putting up memes, some are asking why PUBG was included in the list of banned apps.

“#PUBG This app is South Korean,” reads a tweet. “Why PUBG?” asks another.

PUBG is developed and published by PUBG Corporation, which is a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole. However, the mobile version of the game was developed by Chinese giant Tencent. The list of banned apps includes PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE LITE.



Here’s what people are tweeting:

What do you think about the ban?

