Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Wife takes a bite out of husband’s lunch every day while packing it. Here’s why

Wife takes a bite out of husband’s lunch every day while packing it. Here’s why

Tracy Howell took to Facebook to explain the reason behind her seemingly bizarre act.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 20:09 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a packed lunch. (Facebook/@Tracy Howell)

There are some incidents which despite appearing bizarre at first glance turn out to be heartwarming. They are stories that may leave you with a huge smile on your face and a fuzzy feeling in your heart. Such is the story of Tracy Howell. She took to Facebook to share how she started taking a bite out of her husband’s lunch while packing it. The reason behind her seemingly strange act has now won people over.

Taking to Facebook, Howell wrote that she and her husband Clifford have been married for almost 41 years now and since day one of their new life she has always made lunch for him.

“On occasion I would join him on the job site and have lunch with him. He made the comment once that lunch tasted better when you share it with someone you love,” she added.

“Soon after that, while fixing his sandwich one night, I took a bite out of it before putting it away. When he got home (long before cell phones) he commented that someone took a bite out of his sandwich. I told him that since I couldn’t join him for lunch, I took a bite so he knew I was joining him,” she wrote revealing why she does it.



Yes, she does it to make him feel that they’re having lunch together:

“I continue to do this frequently (unless it’s tuna or pimento cheese) and he still says, ‘saw you joined me for lunch today and it sure was good’,” she wrote and concluded her post.

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly one million shares and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop commenting on the sweetness of the whole affair.

“That’s sweet,” wrote a Facebook user. “Awe, that’s so sweet. Love this!” expressed another. “Oh wow that is so sweet,” said a third.

After her post went viral she again took to Facebook to share that she was ‘shocked and humbled’ by the responses she received. Take a look at what she posted:

What do you think of the story?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

HTLS 2020: Abhijit Banerjee on economic recovery, way out of pandemic and Covid-19 vaccine
Dec 10, 2020 20:14 IST
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
Dec 10, 2020 18:40 IST
HTLS 2020: Walmart CEO on journey from ‘chaos’ to ‘gaining clarity’ amid pandemic
Dec 10, 2020 19:11 IST
Govt ready for talks, urge farmer leaders to go through the proposal: Tomar
Dec 10, 2020 17:26 IST

latest news

Japan’s domestic travel campaign linked to increased Covid-19 symptoms
Dec 10, 2020 20:14 IST
US jobless claims climb over 850,000 as coronavirus situation worsens
Dec 10, 2020 20:11 IST
Solo sauna a hot favourite in Tokyo as coronavirus cases rise
Dec 10, 2020 20:12 IST
Pumta proposes Neo Metro service for Pune
Dec 10, 2020 20:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.