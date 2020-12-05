Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Wilbur the bird plays peekaboo with human. Video gets nearly 3 million views

Wilbur the bird plays peekaboo with human. Video gets nearly 3 million views

“Peekaboo! Sometimes the most delightful things in life are right in front of you,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 18:51 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the bird named Wilbur. (Instagram/@wilbur_tiel)

It is often the simplest of things that touch our hearts and make us smile. If you’re someone who believes in this notion, then this video of Wilbur, a pet bird, will leave you feeling very happy. It shows nothing but a sweet moment of interaction between the pet and its human. The clip is super wholesome too.

Originally shared on the pet’s personal Instagram profile back in November, the video again captured people’s attention after recently getting a shoutout from Instagram on their own account. The photo and video sharing platform wrote “Peekaboo! Sometimes the most delightful things in life are right in front of you.”

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared about 17 hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 3 million views – and the numbers are only rising. People shared tons of comments on the post. Most wrote about how the clip made them happy. Are you one of them too?

“This is so cool,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is beautiful,” commented another. “Omg! This makes me so happy,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Bird drinks coconut water to satisfy its thirst, video wows people

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Top BJP leaders add fuel to speculations of TMC heavyweight switching sides
Dec 05, 2020 17:37 IST
LIVE: Next round of discussions between Centre, farmers’ groups on Dec 9
Dec 05, 2020 18:51 IST
Covid-19 virus type has changed since June, says expert in Pune
Dec 05, 2020 16:32 IST
‘Govt will benefit from farm laws, not us’: Farmers’ leaders at meeting with centre
Dec 05, 2020 18:36 IST

latest news

Six crew members of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa test Covid positive
Dec 05, 2020 18:52 IST
Video of bird playing peekaboo with human gets nearly 3 million views
Dec 05, 2020 18:51 IST
Durgamati song Heer: Bhumi Pednekar revisits her love story
Dec 05, 2020 18:44 IST
Bigg Boss 14 finale promo: Rakhi prank calls Rahul as Disha, says no to him
Dec 05, 2020 18:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.