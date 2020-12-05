Wilbur the bird plays peekaboo with human. Video gets nearly 3 million views

It is often the simplest of things that touch our hearts and make us smile. If you’re someone who believes in this notion, then this video of Wilbur, a pet bird, will leave you feeling very happy. It shows nothing but a sweet moment of interaction between the pet and its human. The clip is super wholesome too.

Originally shared on the pet’s personal Instagram profile back in November, the video again captured people’s attention after recently getting a shoutout from Instagram on their own account. The photo and video sharing platform wrote “Peekaboo! Sometimes the most delightful things in life are right in front of you.”

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared about 17 hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 3 million views – and the numbers are only rising. People shared tons of comments on the post. Most wrote about how the clip made them happy. Are you one of them too?

“This is so cool,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is beautiful,” commented another. “Omg! This makes me so happy,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

