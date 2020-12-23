Wild horses ‘steal’ baby stroller from couple, incident sparks laughter

In an incident which probably can only be described as bizarre, a few horses ‘stole’ a baby stroller from a couple in Florida. Shared on the official Twitter profile of Dikembe Dudes, an American rock band, the post thread is filled with images and videos that detail the incident.

“My fiancé was on a hike today and watched some wild horses steal a baby stroller from a couple. Florida is ROUGH,” reads the caption shared alongside the main tweet. The post is complete with three images. Two of the images show the horses with the stroller. The other picture is a screenshot of a text conversation between two people. It describes how the horses blocked the path until the couple took their baby out of the stroller and gave the pram to the animals.

In a following tweet,a video was also shared with the caption, “Video of the crime.” The clip shows one horse rocking the stroller and another looking at its partner in crime. The video ends with the animals slowly walking away from their loot.

“More bodycam footage from the scene of the crime, @AveryChase retrieving the keys from stroller for the victim,” reads yet another update shared alongside a video.

The individual tagged in the tweet also replied and, quite wittily, wrote, “Let it be noted we DID manage to strong arm the stroller to the get that poor woman’s car keys out before nature fought back.”

Since being posted, the main tweet has gathered more than three thousand likes. Additionally, it has also received tons of comments. People couldn’t stop laughing at the strangeness of the whole situation.

“I wouldn’t begin arguing with a horse wanting something of mine,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing a GIF:

Take a look at how others reacted:

