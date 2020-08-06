Sections
Home / It's Viral / Wild tiger fights safari park tiger, video leaves netizens awestruck

Wild tiger fights safari park tiger, video leaves netizens awestruck

“Very rare clip to watch,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 08:31 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the two tigers facing each other. (YouTube/@aranya_kfd)

It’s not always certain that one would catch a glimpse of a tiger during a safari. But there are enough instances in which people get to see a big cat slurping some water or walking around with its cubs. Such videos have been shared on social media and usually leave people amazed. However, an old clip from Bannerghata National Park, Karnataka has piqued the attention of netizens yet again, thanks to the rare sighting captured in it. During a safari around the park, tourists were lucky enough to witness a clash between two tigers. Chances are that the clip will leave you mesmerized.

The clip, which is circulating on Twitter again, was shot in 2019. IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the clip on his Twitter handle and it has since caught people’s attention all over again.

The 45-second-long video shows two tigers on either sides of an iron fence. The tigers are seen growling at each other and trying to fight.

“Wild tiger fights with a safari tiger at Bannerghatta, Karnataka,” reads the caption shared by Nanda.



Check out the video:

Posted a day ago, the clip has garnered over 8,800 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some posed questions about the difference between a safari tiger and a wild tiger, others found the fight to be a rare sight.

Nanda cleared the confusion and informed that the wild tiger happens to be a wanderer from the nearby Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary.

“Almost feels like a mirror image,” points out a Twitter user. “Very rare clip to watch,” says another.

What do you think of this rare clip?

Also Read | Tiger encounters huge python on its way. Watch happens next

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

KTM 250 Duke BS 6 launched with LED headlights. Here’s how much it costs
Aug 06, 2020 08:52 IST
PM Modi condoles death of patients in fire at Ahmedabad’s Covid-19 hospital
Aug 06, 2020 08:56 IST
Sushant’s niece shares pics with actor, thanks fans for ‘tireless efforts’
Aug 06, 2020 08:48 IST
Erdogan’s Turkey working on Imran Khan’s script, funds fronts to hurt India: Intel
Aug 06, 2020 08:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.