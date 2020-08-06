Wild tiger fights safari park tiger, video leaves netizens awestruck

The image shows the two tigers facing each other. (YouTube/@aranya_kfd)

It’s not always certain that one would catch a glimpse of a tiger during a safari. But there are enough instances in which people get to see a big cat slurping some water or walking around with its cubs. Such videos have been shared on social media and usually leave people amazed. However, an old clip from Bannerghata National Park, Karnataka has piqued the attention of netizens yet again, thanks to the rare sighting captured in it. During a safari around the park, tourists were lucky enough to witness a clash between two tigers. Chances are that the clip will leave you mesmerized.

The clip, which is circulating on Twitter again, was shot in 2019. IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the clip on his Twitter handle and it has since caught people’s attention all over again.

The 45-second-long video shows two tigers on either sides of an iron fence. The tigers are seen growling at each other and trying to fight.

“Wild tiger fights with a safari tiger at Bannerghatta, Karnataka,” reads the caption shared by Nanda.

Check out the video:

Posted a day ago, the clip has garnered over 8,800 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some posed questions about the difference between a safari tiger and a wild tiger, others found the fight to be a rare sight.

Nanda cleared the confusion and informed that the wild tiger happens to be a wanderer from the nearby Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary.

“Almost feels like a mirror image,” points out a Twitter user. “Very rare clip to watch,” says another.

What do you think of this rare clip?

