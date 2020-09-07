Wildlife NGO rescues rare hedgehog from residential area in Vadodara, Gujarat

Sections
People shared varied comments on the images of the hedgehog shared on Twitter.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 08:58 IST

By Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Vadodara Gujarat

The hedgehog is a rare species. (Twitter/ANI)

Wildlife Rescue Trust, a non-governmental organization on Sunday rescued a hedgehog from a residential area in Gujarat’s Vadodara district.

Speaking to ANI, Trust president, Arvind Pawar said, “This is a rare species and was last caught in Vadodara in 2007.”

ANI also took to Twitter to share some images of the rescued spiny mammal. In the post’s caption they detailed the incident and shared three pictures. Taken from different angles, the images show the animal sitting atop what appears to be a red coloured stool.



Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has received close to 500 likes – and the numbers are increasing. People also had to say different things about the incident. There were a few who wrote that the animal looks cute.



“I know this animal,” expressed a Twitter user. “Looks cute,” said another. Expressing the same notion another user of the micro-blogging site commented, “It’s cute.”

On September 5, an 8-feet long crocodile was also rescued from Manjalpur area in Gujarat’s Vadodara district by the Wildlife Department.

What do you think of the hedgehog rescue?

