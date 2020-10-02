Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Wildlife week launched at zoo to celebrate and promote Assam’s rich fauna

Wildlife week launched at zoo to celebrate and promote Assam’s rich fauna

The annual 66th Wildlife Week would invite participants for essay writing, painting and photography throughout the week.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 10:40 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Guwahati

This week-long affair aims to celebrate, educate and promote Assam’s rich fauna. (ANI)

Assam Minister of Environment and Forest Parimal Suklabaidya on Thursday launched the 66th Wildlife Week at Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati.

This week-long affair aims to celebrate, educate and promote Assam’s rich fauna.

Speaking at the occasion, Suklabaidya said: “Assam’s richness in terms of wildlife is unmatched and this annual affair celebrates the same. We are celebrating Elephant’s day today. The rest of the week is planned with various activities that involve and hope to connect Assamese across the state.”

The annual 66th Wildlife Week would invite participants for essay writing, painting and photography throughout the week.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US President Trump, first lady Melania test positive for Covid-19
Oct 02, 2020 11:25 IST
How Covid-19 has gripped India’s urban centres
Oct 02, 2020 10:24 IST
‘Won’t bow down’: Rahul Gandhi quotes Mahatma on Gandhi Jayanti
Oct 02, 2020 11:27 IST
PM Modi wishes friend Donald Trump, first lady Melania quick recovery from Covid-19
Oct 02, 2020 11:47 IST

latest news

Dealing with trolls, the Gandhian way, tell us celebs
Oct 02, 2020 11:47 IST
Hathras gang rape: AAP senior leaders to protest at India Gate today
Oct 02, 2020 11:42 IST
Einstein’s description of gravity just got much harder to beat
Oct 02, 2020 11:40 IST
Hits that made Devdutt Padikkal and Abdul Samad famous
Oct 02, 2020 11:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.