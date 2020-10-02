Wildlife week launched at zoo to celebrate and promote Assam’s rich fauna

This week-long affair aims to celebrate, educate and promote Assam’s rich fauna. (ANI)

Assam Minister of Environment and Forest Parimal Suklabaidya on Thursday launched the 66th Wildlife Week at Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati.

Speaking at the occasion, Suklabaidya said: “Assam’s richness in terms of wildlife is unmatched and this annual affair celebrates the same. We are celebrating Elephant’s day today. The rest of the week is planned with various activities that involve and hope to connect Assamese across the state.”

The annual 66th Wildlife Week would invite participants for essay writing, painting and photography throughout the week.