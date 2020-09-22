Will and Jaden Smith continue to be the most hilarious father-son duo with this fist-bump fail video. Watch

Sections
This clip was initially shared on Jaden Smith’s official Instagram account and then reposted by Will Smith.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 20:20 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith. (Instagram/@c.syresmith)

Will Smith isn’t just a Hollywood A-lister known for his excellent acting skills and mesmerizing screen presence. Smith is also renowned for his fantastic sense of humour, which audiences often have the pleasure of seeing in interviews, and more notably, on his social media accounts. His latest Instagram post, featuring son Jaden Smith, is no different and acts as a reminder of the playful sense of humour that runs through the family.

American actor and musician, Jaden Smith initially shared this video on his official Instagram account on September 21. “Me Trying To Get Any Sort Of Acknowledgement While My Parents Are Present,” reads the tongue-in-cheek caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows Jaden standing with his mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and father, Will Smith. The three seem to be engaged in a conversation with a fourth person. The individual offers Jada a fist-bump and then does the same with Will. Jaden holds a fist out while all this is happening. However, he doesn’t seem to get the fist-bump that he wanted. Check out his reaction in the hilarious video, below:



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated over four million views and many appreciative comments. Will Smith, himself reacted to the share by reposting the recording on his Instagram account with a caption reading, “HAHAHAHA”. This post has amassed over 11 million views. Check it out here:



One thing is for sure, the Smiths have a great sense of humour and sure know how to have a good laugh, even if once in a while it is on themselves.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Lol I’m sorry but that’s cold”. Another individual wrote, “Hahahahaha mean”.

“Why are you gonna snub Jaden?” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this recording?

Also Read | Will Smith’s teeth ‘knocked out’ by Jason Derulo during golf lesson. Watch

