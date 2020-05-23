Will Jobe the pup and Judda the cat ever become friends? Watch to find out

Friendship, much like any other close relationship, takes some level of hard work. But the bond is usually worth the effort because of the emotional intimacy it offers. Watching Jobe the pup try so hard to become friends with Judda the feline is probably going to make you wish that he receives this heartfelt connection at some point.

This clip was posted on the video-sharing application, TikTok on April 6. Shared with a caption that reads, “Part 1 of friendship. Poor Jobe,” it is set to Electric Groove Machine’s ‘Why can’t we be friends?’.

The recording focuses on Jobe the baby canine and his initial interactions with Judda the feline. The kitty is older and appears to have been living with the pet parents for a while now.

As the film progresses, it becomes clear that Judda is less-than-pleased about having a new member in the family. He pretty much treats Jobe like an intruder in its home. Text that spells out the animal’s narrative as they interact with each other also appears on the screen, making the whole ordeal all the more humorous.

Check out this doggo-and-cat siblingship that has already accumulated over 5.5 lakh likes on TikTok.

The misadventures of Jobe and Judda don’t just end there though. The pet parents have blessed netizens with more content regarding developments in the furry-friends’ relationship. Unfortunately, we can’t say there has been much improvement. Here is part 2 and 3 of this love-and-hate series:

Here is how TikTok users reacted to this novel siblingship. One person wrote, “The cat really said ‘you can’t sit with us’”.

“Made my day,” read one comment. While another TikToker wrote, “Never been in a house with a cat and a dog where the cat was not the dominant one of the two. Good job, kitteh”.

What are your thoughts on the pair? Do you think they’ll ever truly become friends? We sure hope so!

