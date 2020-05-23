Sections
Home / It's Viral / Will Jobe the pup and Judda the cat ever become friends? Watch to find out

Will Jobe the pup and Judda the cat ever become friends? Watch to find out

Only time will tell if Judda and Jobe ever become besties. Currently, the chances of that happening look hilariously slim.

Updated: May 23, 2020 13:26 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the cat and the dog. (TikTok/@tammyywhite)

Friendship, much like any other close relationship, takes some level of hard work. But the bond is usually worth the effort because of the emotional intimacy it offers. Watching Jobe the pup try so hard to become friends with Judda the feline is probably going to make you wish that he receives this heartfelt connection at some point.

This clip was posted on the video-sharing application, TikTok on April 6. Shared with a caption that reads, “Part 1 of friendship. Poor Jobe,” it is set to Electric Groove Machine’s ‘Why can’t we be friends?’.

The recording focuses on Jobe the baby canine and his initial interactions with Judda the feline. The kitty is older and appears to have been living with the pet parents for a while now.

As the film progresses, it becomes clear that Judda is less-than-pleased about having a new member in the family. He pretty much treats Jobe like an intruder in its home. Text that spells out the animal’s narrative as they interact with each other also appears on the screen, making the whole ordeal all the more humorous.



Check out this doggo-and-cat siblingship that has already accumulated over 5.5 lakh likes on TikTok.

@tammyywhite

Part 1 of friendship 😂 Poor Jobe! ##fyp ##foryou ##dog ##cat ##friends ##foryoupage ##dogandcat ##tiktokfriends

♬ Why Can’t We Be Friends? - Electric Groove Machine

The misadventures of Jobe and Judda don’t just end there though. The pet parents have blessed netizens with more content regarding developments in the furry-friends’ relationship. Unfortunately, we can’t say there has been much improvement. Here is part 2 and 3 of this love-and-hate series:

@tammyywhite

Judda & Jobe episode 2 ##fyp ##foryou ##animalsoftiktok ##cat ##dog ##foryoupage ##tiktok ##catdogstory ##jobe ##judda

♬ I Feel Good - Tyree Glenn Jr.

@tammyywhite

Judda & Jobe Episode 3, Oz edition. ##foryou ##fyp ##cats ##dogs ##catdogstory ##animalsoftiktok ##wizardofoz ##lion

♬ Rocky: Eye of the Tiger - Best Movie Soundtracks

Here is how TikTok users reacted to this novel siblingship. One person wrote, “The cat really said ‘you can’t sit with us’”.

“Made my day,” read one comment. While another TikToker wrote, “Never been in a house with a cat and a dog where the cat was not the dominant one of the two. Good job, kitteh”.

What are your thoughts on the pair? Do you think they’ll ever truly become friends? We sure hope so!

Also Read | Cat sets an example for everyone on how to lay your boundaries. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Is Nolan’s Tenet a secret sequel to Inception? Fan theory offers clues
May 23, 2020 14:24 IST
When Priyanka Chopra and John Travolta took the stage at IIFA
May 23, 2020 14:23 IST
Four Indian cosmonauts resume training in Russia for Gaganyaan mission
May 23, 2020 14:21 IST
Pharma dept warns against profiteering and hoarding of N-95 masks
May 23, 2020 14:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.