Win the dog is giving serious side eye to his human for not sharing his food. Watch

You may want to offer the doggo some treats through the screen after watching his video.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 22:13 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Win doesn’t look too happy. (Instagram/@winthegolden)

We’ve all loved the “Joey doesn’t share food line” from Friends and probably even said it ourselves while eating something that’s too good to share. But it doesn’t feel as nice when you’re on the receiving end of that thought. This dog shows exactly how it feels.

A clip shared on Instagram on the doggo’s own handle, winthegolden, shows him giving his human some serious side eye for not sharing his delicious looking and tasty sound-making cookie. In fact Winston is so expressive with his simple reaction, you can’t help but feel exactly what he must be going through.

Watch the video below. Chances are you’ll want to offer Win some treats through the screen.



Posted two days ago, the video has collected over 21,000 views and 3,000 likes. Several people have posted their reactions to the video.



“Give him all your cookies,” shares an individual. Our thoughts exactly. “Always up to something funny… looking like you doing him wrong,” writes another. “Aw, just one wittle bite?” posts a third. “His face though,” adds a fourth.

Well, Win sure has an adorable face and that expression just makes him look cuter.

Here’s the good boy helping his mom pack before they move.

We think Winston is delightful. What about you?

