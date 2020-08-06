Winslow the cat wants food and is letting his hooman know so in the most expressive manner. Watch

Though they may not speak hooman, some furry little felines are magnificent at expressing their wants and needs accurately to their pet parents. This kitty is no exception to that rule and is conveying its hunger most expressively.

Shared on Twitter from the account of Winslow’s hooman on August 5, this video is just over 25 seconds long. The clip has been shared with text reading, “Dinner time is 2 hours from now”.

The recording shows the white-and-grey furred feline sitting in front of a tiny piano. The kitty presses a few keys, systematically. “Is it time for dinner?” asks the pet parent. The cat meows while staring steadfastly at a wall.

It finally turns to face its hooman, who inquires, “When is dinner time?”. Winslow meows aloud once again. “It is not now,” says the cat mom. However, not being one to back down quickly, the kitty argues its point with many more meows.

Check out this ‘talkative’ cat down here:

Winslow’s ‘discussion skills’ have truly captured netizens’ hearts. The tweet currently has over 20,000 retweets and comments along with more than 70,000 likes. The recording itself has almost 7 lakh views.

Here is what tweeple had to say about Winslow. One person said, “His meow is so mournful omg”. To this, the original poster responded, “He’s very dramatic”.

Another individual wrote, “I feel you, kitty. Play that sad song”. “That cat is me,” read one comment on the thread.

Winslow’s hooman also wrote a song for the kitty, the full version of which would be available on SoundCloud. Check out the hilarious video of the track below. Beware though, chuckles are guaranteed.

What are your thoughts on this cat and its screams?

