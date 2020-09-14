Wisconsin school teacher shares back-to-school rendition of FRIENDS theme song, netizens love it

“So no one told you life was gonna be this way”- any Friends fan will recognise this line. I’ll Be There For You, by The Rembrandts, is the theme song for the popular sitcom and a fan has probably heard it a million times. However, tweaking the lyrics, a Winconsin school teacher has dropped an amazing version of the song that has grabbed the attention of netizens.

Posted on Facebook by the school teacher Paul Miller, the clip shows him sitting in a classroom holding a ukulele. As the clip starts, Miller begins to sing by strumming the ukulele and then suddenly the camera pans out to an empty classroom.

Miller then gets up from the chair as the popular song with the re-written lyrics start playing. The video takes one through different portions of the school, addressing all the things that students do or miss doing now.

“Back to School 2020: ‘I’ll Be HERE For You’, reads the caption.

Check out the special version below :

Originally posted on September 1, the clip has garnered over 6,600 shares and more than 4,400 reactions. While some were amazed at the teacher’s innovative and wonderful initiative, others lauded the well-written rendition of the FRIENDS theme song.

Here’s how people reacted:

“That was awesome. What an amazing, wonderful teacher you are,” commented a Facebook user. “This is fantastic! Sure to put a smile on so many faces. Well done,” wrote another. “Your students must love you! Keep up the good work,” praised a third.

What are your thoughts on this back-to-school theme song?