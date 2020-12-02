Sections
With advent of winter Surat in Gujarat witnesses arrival of migratory birds. Watch

Birds from Siberia, Russia, and other cold regions migrate to South Asia in search of food, many such birds migrate to Surat.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 23:06 IST

By Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Surat Gujarat

The image shows a flock of birds. (Twitter/@ANI)

The city of Surat witnessed the arrival of migratory birds, including brown-headed gulls and Siberian seabirds, with the advent of the winter season, on Wednesday.

With the arrival of the winter season and the onset of the months of November to January, birds from Siberia, Russia, and other cold regions migrate to South Asia in search of food. Many such birds migrate to Surat here. Every morning, they sit at the banks of the river Tapi. A bird known as the Brown-headed gull is attracting the people of the city these days.

It was seen that the fearless birds are not afraid of people getting near to them. The bird also eats food from the hands of the people.

ANI also took to Twitter to share a video of the birds:



According to the Darshan Desai, Head of Prayas NGO said, “Many such birds migrate to Surat during this time.”

Desai added that many birds migrate because they cannot adapt to the harsh weather conditions of one place. “These Siberian Seabirds migrate from cold places to India. Brown-headed gulls also migrate to this city. Migratory birds come here in search of food and water. The birds migrate back to other places in the months of February and March,” he said.

Sagar Thakker, a local, shared that he witnesses these migratory birds each year.

“They come from really far off places. These birds are Siberian Seabirds and they come here every year during the winter season. I enjoy watching these birds with my family,” he added.

