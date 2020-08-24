Wolverines return to this American national park after over 100 years. Watch

Sections
Mount Rainier National Park shared this clip from their official Twitter account.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 16:36 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video shows three wolverines. (Twitter/@MountRainierNPS)

Mount Rainier National Park in Washington, United States took to Twitter on August 20 to share the good news that wolverines had returned to the reserve after over 100 years. They shared the news by posting an almost 35-second-long video, recorded by Travis Harris, showing the animals frolicking in the greenery.

“Video of three wolverines at the end of a snowfield then running through a meadow into a forest,” reads a line of the caption shared alongside the post. Check out this mesmerising clip of the animal which is extremely rare in North America, according to the National Park Service’s website.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this tweet has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 6,600 likes and more than 2,100 retweets. The clip has collected over 1.6 lakh views.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “That is awesome”. Another individual wrote, “Awesome! Will need to keep my eyes open for them and hope to get lucky”.



“Amazing and powerful creatures. Great to see them making a comeback!” read one comment on the thread. A Twitter user proclaimed, “This is very cool,” and we cannot say we disagree.

Mount Rainier National Park Superintendent, Chip Jenkins, also shared his excitement regarding this return of the wolverines. According to the National Park Service’s website, he said, “It’s really, really exciting. It tells us something about the condition of the park— that when we have such large-ranging carnivores present on the landscape that we’re doing a good job of managing our wilderness”.

What are your thoughts on this?

