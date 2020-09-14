Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Woman adopts statue of Mike from Monsters, Inc. Calls it ‘a series of fortunate events’

Woman adopts statue of Mike from Monsters, Inc. Calls it ‘a series of fortunate events’

The post tells the story of how a Twitter user named Alyssa adopted an almost abandoned statue of Mike, a fictional character from the 2001 animated comedy film Monsters, Inc.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 13:36 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image was shared on September 13. (Twitter/@lyssachanel)

“If you really want something you can figure out how to make it happen,” is a quote credited to American singer Cher. Now, here is a Twitter post exemplifying that notion most amusingly.

Twitter user Alyssa shared these four photographs on September 13. “A series of fortunate events,” reads the text tweeted alongside the images.

The pictures tell the story of how Alyssa adopted an almost abandoned statue of Mike, a fictional character from the 2001 animated comedy film Monsters, Inc. The first image shows the figure perched outside somebody’s house. “He will be mine,” reads the text on the screen.

The second photograph shows a note Alyssa wrote to the owner of the statue of Mike, while the third snapshot shows their response. Check out the wholesome exchanges and the sweet manner in which this tale ends, below:



Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens, and rightfully so. It currently has over 7.6 lakh likes and over one lakh retweets.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “This is my favorite thread”. Another individual wrote, “I’m so happy for you”.

“I love this,” read one comment under the post. Somebody else proclaimed, “So happy for you two! This is the most amazing thing”.

Many on the thread were concerned about the woman’s number being shared on social media. However, Alyssa responded to that tweeting, “I’ve also changed my number to those who were concerned”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | Kid leaves adorable letter offering to be a dog sitter for pup named Arthur

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Sep 14, 2020 13:36 IST
Lockdown prevented 37k-78k deaths: Harsh Vardhan tells Lok Sabha
Sep 14, 2020 14:22 IST
Govt says it has no data on deaths of migrant workers during lockdown
Sep 14, 2020 14:22 IST
China sends hardcore ambassadors to South Asia to push BRI and undermine India
Sep 14, 2020 10:30 IST

latest news

‘Kohli leads from front, sets an example’: De Villiers lauds RCB skipper
Sep 14, 2020 14:31 IST
Wife of Calcutta High Court lawyer pronounced guilty of murdering him in 2018
Sep 14, 2020 14:23 IST
Bollywood is India’s favourite scapegoat: Amyra Dastur
Sep 14, 2020 14:25 IST
CHSE Odisha class 10th supplementary and open school certificate exams begin
Sep 14, 2020 14:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.