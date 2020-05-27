Woman appears to levitate while falling off rope swing. Bizarre video has people freaking out

Some things on the Internet leave you thinking, “wait, what just happened there?” This video of a woman falling off a rope swing is one of those. This seemingly regular video has caused a storm of reactions on Instagram. Chances are, it’ll make you wonder what happens in it when you watch it too.

The clip starts off looking like a regular scene of a woman preparing to take a leap while holding a rope swing. However, she suddenly loses her grip and starts falling. What‘s freaking people out is a moment during this fall when it appears like she’s levitating. Has that increased your interest in this clip too? Well, we’ll just let you watch it to see what happens.

We bet you watched that video again to see what happened. Several people were left wondering the same thing as is clear from the comments on the post.

“What in the Blair Witch Project is going on here!” comments an individual probably freaked out by what they saw. “How that’s possible?” wonders another. “How did you stop in the air and flip in the other direction?” asks a third really elaborating on that exact moment. “WOW! So cool. You break physics law,” posts a fourth.

In case you’re wondering what happened, here’s an explanation.

“Look at the bottom of the rope. There is a finer rope to retrieve the thicker cord. She was just stuck in the fine rope.”

So what do you think about the video?