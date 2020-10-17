Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Woman bags title for finishing 100 gm of pasta in record time. Can you guess how fast she ate?

Woman bags title for finishing 100 gm of pasta in record time. Can you guess how fast she ate?

Shared on GWR’s official Facebook profile, the video features speed eater Michelle Lesco from Arizona, USA.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:52 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the record in progress. (Facebook/@Guinness World Records)

People create world records by doing many different things. Be it in anything, there is no denying that bagging a title approved by the Guinness World Records (GWR) is an amazingly impressive feat. Still, there is some kind of fascination associated with records related to food. Case in point is this video showing how a woman finished a bowl of pasta in record time.

Shared on GWR’s official Facebook profile, the video features speed eater Michelle Lesco from Arizona, USA. The challenge was to eat 100 g of pasta and sauce. Lesco completed the feat in just 26.69 seconds. The clip also details all those who have tried to achieve this particular record previously.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared about two hours ago, the video has gathered close to 54,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people.

“Send someone my way Guinness. I guarantee I can beat that time by at least 10 seconds,” wrote a Facebook user. “Awesome,” shared another.

What do you think of the record?

Also Read | Woman eats most jam doughnuts in 3 minutes, creates record. Guess how many?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
Oct 17, 2020 21:24 IST
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
Oct 17, 2020 22:04 IST
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Dhawan’s maiden ton guides DC to 5-wicket win
Oct 17, 2020 23:33 IST
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Oct 17, 2020 19:58 IST

latest news

Highway Safety Patrol fines 18,125 vehicles in Sept along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Oct 17, 2020 23:42 IST
Crime in Navi Mumbai on the rise during lockdown, up by 220 cases in 4 months
Oct 17, 2020 23:42 IST
Doubling time of Covid-19 cases slows down in Chandigarh
Oct 17, 2020 23:40 IST
‘Not an accident’: Odisha couple charred to death by nephews, nieces
Oct 17, 2020 23:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.