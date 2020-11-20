Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Woman bags world record title for travelling the world in just 3 days

Woman bags world record title for travelling the world in just 3 days

Dr. Khawla Al Romaithi’s journey ended in Sydney, Australia on February 13

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 02:04 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Dr. Khawla Al Romaithi from UAE achieved the Guinness Book of Records for travelling seven continents in the shortest time span ever. (Instagram)

When Jules Verne wrote his classic novel about a man who travelled the world in 80 days, little did he know that in the year 2020, a woman would achieve the feat in just 3 days 14 hours 46 minutes. Yes, you read that right. Dr. Khawla Al Romaithi from UAE achieved this deed and made her way to the Guinness Book of Records for travelling seven continents in the shortest time period ever. Al Romaithi’s story may make you thoroughly surprised.

Within a really short time span Al Romaithi completed her trip around 208 countries to bag the world record title. Her journey ended in Sydney, Australia on February 13. The trip was a rather difficult one with many obstacles and a lot of patience to go through the continuous plane rides, writes the Guinness Book of Records blog.

Al Romaithi has also shared a post on her Instagram profile with the official certificate. The post has garnered many reactions from netizens. “I have always been fascinated with Guinness World Records. Thinking of all what I’ve been through, the certificate seemed very heavy to carry. Blessed beyond words,” reads the caption of the share.

Take a look at the post:

Netizens dropped many congratulatory messages for this unique record. “Congratulations for this amazing record,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wish you all the best for your future adventures,” commented another.

What do you think of this amazing record?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
Nov 20, 2020 01:43 IST
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
Nov 20, 2020 00:17 IST
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Nov 19, 2020 22:41 IST
Trump’s vaccine team have no plans to brief Joe Biden’s team: US Senator
Nov 20, 2020 01:32 IST

latest news

Ludhiana: PAU employees stage sit-in outside V-C office
Nov 20, 2020 02:13 IST
Facebook tagged 167 million user posts for Covid-19 misinformation
Nov 20, 2020 02:13 IST
Ludhiana: Deceased factory worker’s wife gets EPF benefits in record time
Nov 20, 2020 02:09 IST
Ludhiana: Farmers, industry body join hands to fight stubble trouble
Nov 20, 2020 02:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.