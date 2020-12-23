Woman battling Covid-19 receives care package, letter from postal worker in Houston

Lisette LeJeune hailing from Houston is isolating at home as she and her two sons battle coronavirus. As she’s unable to leave her house she is dependent on her family members to send her groceries and medical supplies through mail. So to ensure safety of the postal workers, she informed them to drop the packages in a bucket that she placed outside her home. One day she received a package which left her surprised and happy. LeJeune got a care package from a postal worker who previously delivered mail to her.

LeJeune took to Facebook to share this heartwarming incident with the world. And now it has left people emotional, as well as, smiling. Her post is complete with two images and a video.

“The sweetest thing happened this morning that made my entire year... as you know I’ve been home in quarantine with Covid. I opened the door one day with my mask on and told my mail lady that we had covid and I would put a bucket in front of the house so she could just drop it in without touching our mail box, as I get the mail out. This morning we received a care package from her,” she wrote in her post.

“What made me emotional was just the thought of her getting the bag ready, in the morning before starting work or the night before, just her having us in mind with her daily routine,” LeJeune told Good Morning America (GMA).

“We were having a hard time here at home getting anything delivered and our family was helping us, but still I couldn’t run out to get anything last-minute. I had just run out of orange juice and I needed that to give to my son,” she added.

The mail carrier working with United States Postal Service (USPS) is identified as Mary. “I was just making a small gesture of kindness. The customer expressed concerns about my wellbeing with contacting the same mailbox as her while she was sick. After a few days, I left a get well gift at her doorstep because I appreciated her concern. I didn’t expect it to get so big but I would have done the same for anybody,” she said in a statement issues by USPS through ABC news, cites GMA.

Take a look at the share:

The post received tons of comments from people. They couldn’t stop praising the thoughtful gesture. Also, many wished LeJeune a speedy recovery.

“OMG! I’m not crying,” wrote a Facebook user. “Omg!!! If that’s not the sweetest thing ever!!” expressed another. “Wishing you & your family a speedy recovery!” said a third.

