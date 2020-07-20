Sections
Woman builds a giant origami paper crane. Watch

This artwork took Instagram user Kay Bear 45 minutes to complete.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 13:25 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a woman sitting beside a giant paper crane she built. (Instagram/@kayyybear)

Many may agree with us when we say that origami is not an easy artistic technique. The intricate process of folding paper into lively shapes requires great patience and attention. Maybe this is why the method and result of this art often seem to amaze netizens. If you’re someone who enjoys consuming origami related content, then here is a video you cannot afford to miss.

Posted on Instagram user Kay Bear’s profile, the video has been shared with a caption reading, “Making a giant paper crane. Edit: this took about 45 min! The paper was from leftover backdrop paper rolls I use for shoots! I measured and cut it into a square”.

The recording shows a woman sitting on a wooden floor, indoors. A massive piece of yellow paper lies beside her. As the film continues, she folds the paper in different shapes and sizes, from multiple directions. She continues to fold until the very end of the video when the crane is finally complete.



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application on July 17, the post has received a lot of traction. The video currently has almost 40,000 views and many appreciative comments.



Here is what Instagram users had to say about this woman making a giant paper crane. One person said, “Amazing”. Another individual wrote, “This is super cool”.

“That’s incredible,” read one comment under the post. “Bellissimo,” proclaimed one Instagram user in Italian meaning ‘very beautiful’.

What are your thoughts on this recording?

