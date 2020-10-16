Sections
Woman builds selfie booth for doggo so she can take pics herself. Watch

Woman builds selfie booth for doggo so she can take pics herself. Watch

Simone Giertz created the photo booth using Lego bricks for her dog named Scraps.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 13:13 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dog named Scraps inside the photo booth. (Twitter/@SimoneGiertz)

For most people dogs are not just pets but also members of their family. Probably that is the reason the Internet is filled with stories which detail how people go above and beyond to ensure that their furry kids get the best things in life. Just like this tweet which shows the efforts of a dog parent to make her little canine as happy as possible. Chances are that this story of Simone Giertz, a YouTuber and an inventor, and her dog Scraps, will leave you smiling.

Giertz took to Twitter to share three images of her white-furred pooch. They show the canine inside a tiny box-like structure with a paddle in front of her. The caption of the post details what exactly is happening in the images. “I built my dog a selfie booth so she can take photos of herself by pushing a pedal with her paw,” it says.

Replying to her tweet, she also shared a short video of the doggo entering the photo booth. And another YouTube link which shows her building the structure from scratch.

In the video, she explains the mechanism in which the photo booth works. She says that when a dog goes inside the booth and places its paws on the pedal, it triggers a camera which, in turn, activates a treat dispensing machine. The end result is a dog selfie for the pet parent and a treat for the dog.



The rest of the video shows how she built the photo booth. What is even more exciting is that the entire photo booth is built using Lego bricks.

Take a look her posts:

Since being shared, her main tweet has received close to 1.4 lakh likes and tons of appreciative comments. The YouTube video has also received over one lakh views and several love-filled comments. People, on both the platforms couldn’t stop appreciating her skills.

“Okay, this project is cute as heck!” wrote a Twitter user. “Let’s be honest, we all needed this kind of positivity and wholesomeness today. Thank you Simone for providing it for us and definitely thank you Scraps, you’re doing a great job!” expressed another. “Love this!” said a third.

Here’s how people on Twitter reacted:

There were also a few pet parents who wrote how their fur babies need this selfie device.

What do you think of this doggo photo booth?

Also Read | Man builds wooden cabin for dog in backyard, it’s adorable. Watch

