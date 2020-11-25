Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Woman calls 911 to report a ‘dead body’ washed ashore. Turns out to be this

Woman calls 911 to report a ‘dead body’ washed ashore. Turns out to be this

The post describes a situation experienced by one of their volunteers on Perdido Key beach in Florida.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 09:59 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the ‘dead body’ that washed ashore in a Florida beach. (Facebook/@Ocean Hour)

Many bizarre incidents available on the Internet are enough to spark questions like ‘what’, ‘why’ and ‘how’ in one’s mind. And this incident shared by a Facebook page Ocean Hour, perfectly captures that definition. The whole situation may leave you with some shocking moments, a whole lot of goosebumps and thoughts of what you would’ve done on the spot.

The post shared on the group describes a situation experienced by one of their volunteers on Perdido Key beach in Florida. “Volunteer Kathleen was walking the intercoastal side in Perdido Key...when she came across what she thought was a dead, decapitated body. Another visitor had even called 911,” reads the caption.

Turns out, the ‘dead body’ was actually a mannequin covered with barnacles and seaweed from being in the sea for too long. The pictures are enough to freak out anyone.

Check out the post:



Shared on November 16, the post has garnered over 3,300 shares along with more than 2,500 reactions. Netizens expressed their surprise at the bizarre incident in the comments section. However, many found it to be cool too.

“It’s kinda cool. I love the way the barnacles grew on it,” wrote a Facebook user. “That is so weird and crazy looking,” commented another. “That would have freaked me right out,” gasped a third.

“I would have taken it home. Halloween decorations,” said a fourth.

What would you do if you encountered such an object?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Preparations on to vaccinate 250-300 million Indians on priority
Nov 25, 2020 10:43 IST
Coast Guard intercepts Sri Lankan boat, seizes more than 100kg of Pak drugs
Nov 25, 2020 10:32 IST
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Nov 25, 2020 10:45 IST
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Nov 25, 2020 08:46 IST

latest news

PM Modi likely to lay foundation stone for new Parliament building in Dec: Report
Nov 25, 2020 11:00 IST
Amid racial reckoning, Grammys honour the Black experience
Nov 25, 2020 10:57 IST
19-year-old kidney patient at SKIMS recieves blood from CRPF jawans
Nov 25, 2020 10:53 IST
TMC desperately trying to fix chinks in armour but new ones continue to show up
Nov 25, 2020 10:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.