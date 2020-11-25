Woman calls 911 to report a ‘dead body’ washed ashore. Turns out to be this

Many bizarre incidents available on the Internet are enough to spark questions like ‘what’, ‘why’ and ‘how’ in one’s mind. And this incident shared by a Facebook page Ocean Hour, perfectly captures that definition. The whole situation may leave you with some shocking moments, a whole lot of goosebumps and thoughts of what you would’ve done on the spot.

The post shared on the group describes a situation experienced by one of their volunteers on Perdido Key beach in Florida. “Volunteer Kathleen was walking the intercoastal side in Perdido Key...when she came across what she thought was a dead, decapitated body. Another visitor had even called 911,” reads the caption.

Turns out, the ‘dead body’ was actually a mannequin covered with barnacles and seaweed from being in the sea for too long. The pictures are enough to freak out anyone.

Check out the post:

Shared on November 16, the post has garnered over 3,300 shares along with more than 2,500 reactions. Netizens expressed their surprise at the bizarre incident in the comments section. However, many found it to be cool too.

“It’s kinda cool. I love the way the barnacles grew on it,” wrote a Facebook user. “That is so weird and crazy looking,” commented another. “That would have freaked me right out,” gasped a third.

“I would have taken it home. Halloween decorations,” said a fourth.

What would you do if you encountered such an object?