Woman catalogued and kept the mosquitoes she killed. Tweet leaves people with thoughts

Woman catalogued and kept the mosquitoes she killed. Tweet leaves people with thoughts

The tweet is shared under the ongoing trend “How it started vs how it’s going”.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 21:18 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

One of the images shows a dead mosquito with the text “Broooo, I just caught a macchar” written on it. (Twitter@zynapsed)

Have you ever come across posts that leave you with a range of different feelings? For instance, they may make you wonder, “But, why” and also prompt you to say, “That’s interesting”, at the same time. This Twitter user shared one such post and it involves mosquitoes. Chances are it’ll leave you with tons of thoughts too.

The tweet is shared under the ongoing trend “How it started vs how it’s going”. It shows two images. One of the images shows a dead mosquito with the text “Broooo, I just caught a macchar” written on it. As for the second image, you have to see it to understand what it exactly shows.

Since being shared on October 8, the post has gathered over 1.1 lakh likes. It has also amassed tons of comments from people. While some were reminded of other clips, a few asked “why”. Some eagle-eyed Twitter users also noticed that a few numbers were empty. Expectedly, they asked questions about that too.

“Which one is your fav? Striped legs is mine,” joked a Twitter user. “Gotta take screenshot of this and show it to the mosquitoes in my room... maybe they will get scared,” said another.

Here’s how others reacted.

What do you think of the tweet?

