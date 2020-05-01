Sections
Home / It's Viral / Woman celebrates father’s 100th birthday with him, all thanks to Delhi Police

Woman celebrates father’s 100th birthday with him, all thanks to Delhi Police

While the centenarian’s family celebrated the day with him, the cops also did their part by wishing him through a video call.

Updated: May 01, 2020 17:15 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In the photo, the SHO is gifting a cake to the daughter of the elderly man. (Ht Photo)

A Delhi resident, who turned 100 on Thursday, got an amazing surprise amid the lockdown. K. K. Mehra got to celebrate his special day with his daughter Purnima Mehra and her family, all thanks to Delhi Police who helped them with a movement pass for the occasion. Not just that, SHO Netaji Subhash Palac Amit Kumar Tiwari, along with his team, also got a cake to make Mehra’s day extra special.

While the centenarian’s family celebrated the day with him, the cops also did their part by wishing him through a video call. Mehra was elated by this gesture and also blessed the cops for all their efforts.

Purnima Mehra (standing) with her father K. K. Mehra and younger sister Meera Malhotra.

The family was more than happy and they expressed their gratitude for getting the chance to celebrate such an important day despite the difficult situation.

Cops handing the cake to Mehra.

Birthday cake for K. K. Mehra from Delhi Police.

This isn’t a one off instance. Police departments from different corners of the country are trying their best to make it memorable for others who have their birthdays during this time of the lockdown – especially for the elders and kids. Case in point these policemen from the Haryana Police Department who visited an elderly man’s house with a cake to make sure he was wished.



Also Read | Punjab Police’s special surprise for this child’s first birthday. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
May 01, 2020 17:21 IST
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
May 01, 2020 13:58 IST
PM Modi meets ministers to firm up lockdown-exit strategy
May 01, 2020 16:55 IST
LIVE: PM Modi meets union minister Shah, Sitharaman over lockdown exit
May 01, 2020 17:12 IST

latest news

Reshu Singhal is a tuition teacher, who has turned into a marketing video expert
May 01, 2020 17:17 IST
Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM Modi, wants train to ferry 1.6 lakh migrants
May 01, 2020 17:16 IST
Fans barred from Hungarian Grand Prix - organisers
May 01, 2020 17:16 IST
Covid-19 doesn't see a difference between Hindu and Muslim: Karanvir Bohra, who teaches his daughters, ‘love is the only religion’
May 01, 2020 17:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.