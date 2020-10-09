Woman creates beautiful art using PowerPoint, shares pic to show how

What do you use PowerPoint for? Most people may say “Obviously to create presentations!” A woman, however, has found another – rather beautiful – way to use the programme. She used it to create an artwork.

The woman shared two images on Twitter with the caption “PowerPoint art is my passion.” One image shows the art she created. As for the other picture, it shows how she used different shapes available in the programme to create the art.

Both the images are simply outstanding. But don’t just take our words for it, check out the tweet yourself:

In a following tweet, she shared another image to show her creation after adding some finishing touches.

Her tweet, since being shared on October 6, has gathered close to 2.8 lakh likes and tons of retweets. People were extremely impressed and they expressed the same in their comments. There were also a few who wrote that they also indulge in the same kind of artwork.

“My patience could never!! You’re so goooood!!” wrote a Twitter user. “How can you be so patient?” asked another. “OMG! It is so beautiful,” said a third. Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the tweet?