Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Woman dressed in sari catches snake with bare hands. Video is viral

Woman dressed in sari catches snake with bare hands. Video is viral

The woman has been identified as Nirzara Chitti, a Karnataka-based snake catcher and rescuer.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 19:18 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nirzara Chitti was on her way to a wedding when she received a call about a snake in a house and rushed to help. (YouTube/GURUKUL EduTech)

A video of a woman rescuing an angry snake from a home has left people on Twitter thoroughly impressed. The clip, though circulating on the Internet for a while, has once again caught the attention of people after a Twitter user shared it on her handle.

The video features Nirzara Chitti, a Karnataka-based snake catcher and rescuer. Chitti was on her way to a wedding when she received a call about a snake in a house and rushed to help. In the clip, Chitti, dressed in a sari, can be seen luring the snake out of its hide-out with a stick, then catching it with her bare hands.

She even mentions in the video that it was tough for her to catch the snake in her sari but still managed somehow. “Lekin, mujhe sari ki wajah se handle karne ko nahi ho raha hai,” she says in the clip.

Twitter user Dr Ajayita shared the clip on September 12. “Virat Bhagini, a snake catcher, was dressed to attend a wedding when she was called to catch a snake in a home. She did it without any special equipment with perfect poise in a saree,” she wrote in her tweet. She later clarified in another tweet, “A friend just informed me that her name is Nirzara Chitti”.



Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has collected over 9,300 likes and more than 2,200 retweets. Several people have posted comments on the tweet.

You can watch the longer version of the video below:

What do you think about the clip?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Sep 16, 2020 19:39 IST
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Sep 16, 2020 18:47 IST
Ban on export of PPE coveralls, hydroxychloroquine, sanitizers lifted
Sep 16, 2020 19:13 IST
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Sep 16, 2020 18:18 IST

latest news

Hard to go past him: Ponting names Mumbai Indians’ ‘dangerman’ for IPL 2020
Sep 16, 2020 20:03 IST
‘Anguished’: PM Modi on Rajasthan’s Chambal river boat accident that killed 13
Sep 16, 2020 20:02 IST
Govt has info that some individuals, including from South, joined IS: MoS Home
Sep 16, 2020 20:01 IST
Rs 21 lakh worth booty stolen from Wakdewadi house in Pune
Sep 16, 2020 19:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.