Woman eats most jam doughnuts in 3 minutes, creates record. Guess how many?

Creating a Guinness World Records, be it in anything, is an impressive feat. However, there’s something fascinating about watching people make that record while eating food in a record time. Just like this video which showcases a woman named Leah Shutkever who managed to eat ten jam doughnuts in just three minutes to create a record.

A video of her performance was recently shared on the official YouTube channel of Guinness World Records and it’s absolutely entertaining to watch.

Shutkever bagged this record on May 16, 2020, according to Guinness World Records’ official blog. A resident of Birmingham, UK, she ate the doughnuts without licking her lips at any point during the challenge.

Shared on September 9, the video has already gathered over 77,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed over 2,500 likes and tons of comments from people.

“I bet everyone is tempted just by looking the title of the video,” wrote a YouTube user and we can’t say that we disagree. “Congrats splendid speed-eating lady,” praised another. “I’ve never felt so full by seeing someone eat,” joked a third.

