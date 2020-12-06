Woman finds creepy doll head embedded in new house’s basement, netizens are freaked out

Some incidents shared on the Internet are enough to make the hair on your arms stand up. This post by a Twitter user about an odd discovery in the basement of her sister’s new house may give you that feeling. So, cue some eerie music and check out this post which may make you double check the walls of your house - a bit too thoroughly.

The post shared by @missjellinsky includes three pictures of a creepy doll head protruding from a wall. “My sister moved into a new house and found this in the wall of her basement,” explains the caption. If the images instantly make you think about the scary, cursed doll Annabelle, we second you.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on December 3, the post has garnered over 5.3 lakh likes along with more than 41,700 retweets. Here’s how people reacted to the post:

Some shared their experiences with creepy baby heads seen in the walls:

One netizen gave the matter a funny turn:

Check out some other reactions by tweeple:

What would you do if you find a doll head in your house?