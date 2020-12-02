Sections
Woman finds huge spider inside car door handle. ‘It’s his car now’ say netizens

Christine shared her unexpected encounter on the Facebook page Australian spider identification

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 17:56 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the spider inside the door handle. (Facebook/@Christine Jones)

Imagine you’re late for work and hurrying towards your car to get in but suddenly something stops you in your tracks – a huge hairy spider cozily nestled inside the handle of the vehicle’s door. Christine Jones from Armidale, Australia faced a similar situation and her story may give you the heebie-jeebies.

Jones shared her unexpected encounter on a Facebook page called Australian spider identification. The post was shared with two pictures of the spider tucked inside the door handle.

“Thought it was hairy caterpillars at first. Haven’t used my car for a week. Armidale, NSW,” reads the caption alongside the images.

Here’s the image of the spider inside the car door handle:



The image of the spider inside a car door handle was shared on a spider identification Facebook group. ( Facebook/@Christine Jones )

Check out the entire post here.

Shared on November 30, the post has garnered over 1,900 reactions along with several comments from netizens. While some were horrified at the size of the spider, others expressed how they would’ve reacted if the spider was in their car.

“Oh omg I thought it was a giant giant one that was the size of my head. I JUST realised it is in the car handle,” wrote a Facebook user. “Ok, that would make me shudder and probably enter the car from the opposite side,” commented another.

“That’s not your car any more, it has a new owner. Might as well hand the keys over,” joked a third. “He/she certainly looks very cosy, and with a good view of the world. Lucky you saw it first,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this post? How would you react in such a situation?

Also Read | Man lets a huge huntsman spider stay in his house for a year

