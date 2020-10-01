Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Woman finds two-headed snake inside home, calls it ‘double trouble’. Watch

Woman finds two-headed snake inside home, calls it ‘double trouble’. Watch

Jeannie Wilson shared the video on Facebook and urged people to help her find a suitable place for the reptile.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 08:59 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the snake in question. (Facebook/@ Jeannie Wilson)

The Internet is filled with stories of encounters with snakes. From sending a shiver down one’s spine to making one curious, the effect of those tales, shared in form of videos and images, are varied. Entering this category is this story of a snake found in a woman’s house. A video of the creature may leave you scared or intrigued or both at the same time as it’s a double-headed snake.

Shared by Facebook user Jeannie Wilson, the video is a little over a minute long. It shows a snake inside what appears to be a bucket or enclosure of some kind.

“Ok Facebook...anybody out there know of a place that would take Double Trouble here and care for him/her or should I turn it loose?..It’s not poisonous,” she asked while sharing the video.

Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 28,000 views. There were several people who came forward to suggest places where Wilson could take the reptile. From rescue centre to zoo, the options were many. Eventually, she thanked everyone and commented that the snake is at the Catawba Science Center in Hickory, North Carolina.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Python that couldn’t move after consuming large prey rescued in UP’s Rampur. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India moves terrain-hugging Nirbhay missiles with 1,000-km range to defend LAC
Oct 01, 2020 06:36 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.3 million mark with 86,821 fresh cases, 1,181 fatalities
Oct 01, 2020 09:54 IST
Superspreaders led to 60% Covid-19 cases: Study
Oct 01, 2020 06:20 IST
14 states report less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases: Health ministry
Oct 01, 2020 08:54 IST

latest news

Amit Shah wishes President Kovind on his birthday, hails his dedication
Oct 01, 2020 09:51 IST
Analysis of exhaled breath can help detect gastrointestinal diseases: Research
Oct 01, 2020 09:49 IST
Woman’s happy reaction after being hired was secretly caught on camera
Oct 01, 2020 09:48 IST
SSC CGL Tier 3 results 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link to check
Oct 01, 2020 09:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.