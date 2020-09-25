Woman gets huge fright after spotting snake in car’s glove box. Watch how it was rescued

Imagine driving around in your car when you suddenly notice something strange in your vehicle. And what if that something turns out to be a snake? Well, most people would be terrified in such a situation. This woman, in Australia, is no different and got quite the fright when she discovered a snake inside her car. Thankfully, she called a professional to help with the situation, who removed and rescued the snake from the spot.

A video, shared on Facebook on a page titled ‘Andrew’s SNAKE Removal’, shows how the snake was rescued. The snake was hiding inside the car’s glove box, and the pro managed to remove it from its spot without much difficulty.

“Red belly in a glove box outside Lowood chemist today,” details the post shared on Facebook. It explains that the woman noticed the snake while driving and immediately stopped her car at a chemist’s

“It’s usually a nightmare to find a snake when it’s got into a car but luckily found this guy pretty quickly,” the post says further. Watch the video of the snake being rescued below:

Shared on September 14, the video has since collected over 2,500 shares and more than 1,000 reactions along with several comments. While some thanked Andrew for his efforts, a few shared their own response to a situation like this. Some even shared hilarious jokes.

“Great job removing it safely but I would have called a taxi and let the snake have the car,” shared an individual. “I’m sitting in my car while watching this and my pony tail just freaked me out! This is a nightmare. Must be pretty common?!” added another.

“What a strange place to store your snake, I always just have snacks and a torch in mine?” joked a Facebook user. “I would have to sell the car!” posted another.

Also Read | Python causing traffic jam on Mumbai highway rescued