Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Woman gives kitty a peck, it kisses her back. Video is too cute to handle

Woman gives kitty a peck, it kisses her back. Video is too cute to handle

“A cat adopted my sister,” says the caption and the video is proof.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 19:42 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A screenshot of the woman and the feline. (Reddit/Crazy_Ira)

There are three things which make a cat video worth watching – cuteness, cuteness, and cuteness (pardon our Poo from K3G reference but when it works, it works). This video, shared on Reddit, has every ingredient which makes it a clip that will make you go aww.

“A cat adopted my sister. When you kiss her, she kisses back!” shared with this caption, the video shows exactly what it promises. It opens with a black-and-white furred cat sitting in a woman’s lap. Both are facing the camera. The woman leans in and kisses the kitty on its head. In return, the feline turns to look at the woman and does the same thing, followed by the sweetest meow ever.

The whole clip is so adorable that every second is worth watching. Take a look at the video:

A cat adopted my sister. When you kiss her, she kisses back! from r/aww

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 96,000 upvotes – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered nearly 450 happy comments.

“She protect. She Attac. But most importantly, she kiss you bac,” wrote a Redditor. “The best meow ever,” commented another. “My cat gives kisses too. No matter how wound up she is, play fighting, whatever... if I say ‘gimme kisses’, she does,” shared a third. “That cat freakin smiled after it kissed her!! So sweet,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the cute kitty?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union minister Harsimrat Badal resigns over Centre’s new farm bills
Sep 17, 2020 20:27 IST
‘Desist from regulating electronic media’: Centre urges Supreme Court
Sep 17, 2020 19:34 IST
‘It may be a long winter’: Singapore envoy amid India-China tension at LAC
Sep 17, 2020 18:51 IST
Union home minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS in Delhi after five days
Sep 17, 2020 19:15 IST

latest news

Kevin the golden retriever welcomes home his family with a song. Watch
Sep 17, 2020 20:33 IST
Cong MPs burn copies of farm bills
Sep 17, 2020 20:27 IST
OTT somewhat offers level playing field, writes Kunal Kemmu
Sep 17, 2020 20:27 IST
Court directs Maharshi Dayanand University to consider student under DSC category
Sep 17, 2020 20:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.