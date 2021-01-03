Sections
Woman hisses at cat, animal’s reaction is beyond hilarious. Watch

Shared on Facebook by user Sharlene Consuegra, the video opens to show her cutting her cat’s nails.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 10:29 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video has now left people chuckling hard. (Facebook/@Sharlene Consuegra)

If you’re a cat parent, then you are all too familiar with the antics of your feline kids. Even if you don’t have a kitty baby, chances are that the several videos on the Internet helped you to form an idea about what it is like to live with a cat. The cute cats always engage in tons of stuff which the parents mostly tolerate, either out of their love or maybe because they’re too afraid to contradict their furry kids. Sadly, we’ll never know the real reason. The parent of this cat, however, is a contradiction to that rule and this video, shared on Facebook, shows how.

Shared on Facebook by user Sharlene Consuegra, the video opens to show her cutting nails of her cat. The kitty initially attempts to scratch and bite her then the scene changes and the rest of the clip shows how she deals with the tantrums of the animal.

Since being shared, the post has gathered several comments from people. There were many who simply wrote “Haha” to express themselves.

“Wow that’s great!!! When I saw this video I was cracking up!! The cat was actually trying to complain to you!! Lol,” wrote a Facebook user. “I can’t stop watching this it’s hilarious,” shared another. “How funny,” commented a third.

What do you think of the video?

