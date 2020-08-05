Sections
Home / It's Viral / Woman meets unlikely ‘friend’ while on a nature walk. ‘Best ferns ever,’ say people

Woman meets unlikely ‘friend’ while on a nature walk. ‘Best ferns ever,’ say people

“Luckily their relationship has strong roots,” commented a Reddit user on the video.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 11:42 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the woman looking towards her ‘freind’. (Reddit/@its_ok_ihad_subway)

A video of a woman meeting her unlikely ‘friend’ while on a nature walk has sparked a pun fest on Reddit. Though just nine seconds long, chances are the clip will tempt you to join the pun contest too while making you chuckle at the same time.

“On a nature walk when I came across a friend,” shared with this caption the video opens with a woman walking in a tree covered area. Suddenly she stops and looks at her side with a surprised expression which soon changes into a huge smile. Immediately she starts waving at the direction she’s looking at. The camera then pans away from the woman and towards the other side to reveal the mysterious ‘friend.’ Take a look to see her ‘buddy.’

On a nature walk when I came across a friend from r/MadeMeSmile

If you’re still chuckling after seeing the video, we’ll give you some time to catch your breath. Since being shared just a few hours ago, the video has collected over 37,000 upvotes - and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered close to 280 comments with several sharing pun-filled reactions.

“It’s obvious they’re close friends! It’s gonna be hard when he leaves,” joked a Reddtor. To which another replied, “Yeah, she usually doesn’t take nature walks but wanted to branch out.” A third joined in to take the conversation further and shared, “Best ferns forever.” This sentiment was supported by several others too.



“It’s obvious, everything looks well plant out,” creatively wrote a Redditor. “Luckily their relationship has strong roots,” commented another. “That’s so ferny,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Waterlogging in parts of Mumbai due to heavy morning rain
Aug 05, 2020 11:57 IST
Watch this interesting innovation to maintain social distancing at shop
Aug 05, 2020 11:55 IST
Bollywood prays for Beirut, Sushant’s lawyer makes fresh allegations
Aug 05, 2020 11:55 IST
Smart and sleek, HONOR 9S is the best all-rounder for an entry-level smartphone!
Aug 05, 2020 11:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.