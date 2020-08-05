Woman meets unlikely ‘friend’ while on a nature walk. ‘Best ferns ever,’ say people

A video of a woman meeting her unlikely ‘friend’ while on a nature walk has sparked a pun fest on Reddit. Though just nine seconds long, chances are the clip will tempt you to join the pun contest too while making you chuckle at the same time.

“On a nature walk when I came across a friend,” shared with this caption the video opens with a woman walking in a tree covered area. Suddenly she stops and looks at her side with a surprised expression which soon changes into a huge smile. Immediately she starts waving at the direction she’s looking at. The camera then pans away from the woman and towards the other side to reveal the mysterious ‘friend.’ Take a look to see her ‘buddy.’

If you’re still chuckling after seeing the video, we’ll give you some time to catch your breath. Since being shared just a few hours ago, the video has collected over 37,000 upvotes - and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered close to 280 comments with several sharing pun-filled reactions.

“It’s obvious they’re close friends! It’s gonna be hard when he leaves,” joked a Reddtor. To which another replied, “Yeah, she usually doesn’t take nature walks but wanted to branch out.” A third joined in to take the conversation further and shared, “Best ferns forever.” This sentiment was supported by several others too.

“It’s obvious, everything looks well plant out,” creatively wrote a Redditor. “Luckily their relationship has strong roots,” commented another. “That’s so ferny,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?